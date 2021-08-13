Budget airline IndiGo operated the maiden Bareilly-Mumbai flight this week. IndiGo will operate flight services from Bareilly to Mumbai four days a week while from August 14, it will operate flights to Bengaluru three days a week.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the new flight connecting Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh with Mumbai in Maharashtra in a virtual ceremony.

Proudly launching our new station at @AAIBLYAIRPORT1 with eminent individuals from @MoCA_GoI and the Government Of India: Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, General (Retd.) @Gen_VKSingh , Shri. Nand Gopal Gupta and Shri. Santosh Kumar Gangwar.#LetsIndiGo #Aviation #Bareilly pic.twitter.com/suX5xadLBs — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 12, 2021

He also announced an increase in the frequency of flight operations to daily between Delhi-Bareilly from August 26.

"From August 26, weekly flights from Bareilly will operate to Delhi for 7 days, Mumbai for 4 days, and Bengaluru for 3 days. These flights will connect the nation with not only Bareilly but other areas like Nainital, Ranikhet," the aviation minister said.

IndiGo will be operating its Airbus A320 on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from Mumbai to Bareilly and back to Mumbai.

Flight 6E 0828 will depart from Mumbai at 9:25 AM and arrive at the Bareilly airport at around 11:30 AM. The flight will depart from Bareilly Airport at 12:30 PM and reach Mumbai at 2:40 PM.

From 14th August 2021, IndiGo will start flights for Bengaluru on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The flight will depart from Bengaluru airport at 8:40 AM and will depart from Bareilly at 12:30 PM.

Bareilly is the 8th airport of Uttar Pradesh after Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Hindon, Agra and Prayagraj.

IndiGo is the first private airline to operate flight service to Bareilly. The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN).

On March 8, it became the 56th airport to commence operations under the UDAN scheme, with an all-women crew flight on the Delhi-Bareilly route.

Now, Mumbai is the second city connected with Bareilly with direct flights and Bangalore will be the third city.

