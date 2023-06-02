IndiGo launches flights to Africa, Central Asia with eye on US2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 06:24 PM IST
The airline said that the execution of this international expansion is an integral part in IndiGo’s strategy of moving across new frontiers under CEO, Pieter Elbers,
India’s largest airline IndiGo has set its plan in motion to expand aggressively on international routes and will now fly to Africa and Central Asia with 174 new weekly flights between June and September of 2023.
