IndiGo launches ‘IndiGo Lite’ cabin baggage-only fare to offer cheaper tickets

IndiGo, India's top domestic airline, revealed on Wednesday that it is launching a new set of lower fares aimed for passengers travelling with only cabin baggage. This announcement comes at a time when carriers are seeking to unbundle services in order to lower ticket prices.

Air India, IndiGo's chief rival, also introduced a basic economy fare without complimentary meals last month for "price-conscious travellers".

"Customers will enjoy a lower base price with an auto-assigned seat at no additional cost, and a cabin bag allowance of up to 7 kgs," the airline, which is operated by InterGlobe Aviation, said in a release on Wednesday.

"Designed for customers who travel light and would like to pay only for the services they need, IndiGo Lite is another step towards building a strong, fit-for-purpose product portfolio. This reflects our agility in responding to the market dynamics while reinforcing our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable for our customers," IndiGo's Chief Strategy Officer Aloke Singh said.

The new entry-level fare of IndiGo is being called 'IndiGo Lite'. It is a cabin bag-only fare for the airline's economy class customers.

The fare will be applicable for more domestic as well as international flights, and will be available for booking on the airline's app or website starting 1 July, and will be eligible for travel effective 15 July.

This new fare level will provide customers with a lower base price along with an auto-assigned seat at no extra cost, along with allowance of upto 7 kg of cabin baggage.

Such a system was already available on booking through Air India Express' direct channels.