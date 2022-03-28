IndiGo's first direct flight on the Indore-Jammu route was inaugurated on Monday by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The minister pointed out the route will be connecting the country's cleanest city was getting connected to the "crown of the nation".

The Indore-Jammu flight inaugurated will operate four times a week, a statement from IndiGo said. The flight will depart from Indore at 10.10 AM and land in Jammu at 12.05 PM on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, it said. The return flight will depart from Jammu at 12.35 PM and land in Indore at 2.45 PM on the aforementioned four days.

"Today is an important day. Hindustan's crown (Jammu-Kashmir) is getting connected with the heart of the country, Indore, the historic city of Maa Ahilya and the cleanest city in the nation," Scindia said while addressing the programme virtually from Delhi.

Scindia also said the city will soon get connected to Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam as well. Referring to the expansion of airport facilities, he said after an international cargo terminal, the city will also have a domestic cargo terminal, while three new aero-bridges were being built.

Permission to convert an old airport in the city into a state hangar has also arrived from concerned authorities, Scindia said at the function, which was also addressed virtually by the Union ministers Jitendra Singh and VK Singh.

