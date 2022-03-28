IndiGo launches Jammu-Indore direct flight. Check schedules and other details

The Indore-Jammu flight inaugurated will operate four times a week, a statement from IndiGo said. The flight will depart from Indore at 10.10 AM and land in Jammu at 12.05 PM on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, it said. The return flight will depart from Jammu at 12.35 PM and land in Indore at 2.45 PM on the aforementioned four days.