Business News/ Companies / News/  IndiGo likely to ground aircraft in 'mid-30s' due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues

IndiGo likely to ground aircraft in 'mid-30s' due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues

Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

Last week, close to 40 IndiGo planes were grounded due to the powder metal issue in Pratt & Whitney engines.

IndiGo, India's top airline by market share, said on Tuesday it expects groundings in "mid-30s" in the fourth quarter due to a powder metal issue in Pratt & Whitney engines, a Reuters report cited

Last week, the budget carrier said close to 40 IndiGo planes were already grounded due to the issue.

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 09:12 PM IST
