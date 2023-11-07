Last week, close to 40 IndiGo planes were grounded due to the powder metal issue in Pratt & Whitney engines.

IndiGo, India's top airline by market share, said on Tuesday it expects groundings in "mid-30s" in the fourth quarter due to a powder metal issue in Pratt & Whitney engines, a Reuters report cited {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the budget carrier said close to 40 IndiGo planes were already grounded due to the issue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.