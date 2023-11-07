IndiGo likely to ground aircraft in 'mid-30s' due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues
Last week, close to 40 IndiGo planes were grounded due to the powder metal issue in Pratt & Whitney engines.
IndiGo, India's top airline by market share, said on Tuesday it expects groundings in "mid-30s" in the fourth quarter due to a powder metal issue in Pratt & Whitney engines, a Reuters report cited
Last week, the budget carrier said close to 40 IndiGo planes were already grounded due to the issue.
