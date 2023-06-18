Paris Air Show: IndiGo likely to order 500 new planes from Airbus, sources say

Paris Air Show: IndiGo likely to order 500 new planes from Airbus, sources say2 min read 18 Jun 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Airbus is expected to announce a record 500-aircraft agreement with Indian carrier IndiGo on the first day of the Paris Air Show. The deal would double the airline's existing backlog and involve A320neo family aircraft.
Airbus SE is expected to make a major announcement at the Paris Air Show, with sources indicating that the European planemaker could unveil a groundbreaking agreement with Indian carrier IndiGo for a record-breaking order of 500 A320neo family aircraft on the opening day, Bloomberg reported.
