IndiGo looking at 'wet leasing' planes to meet travel demand3 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 08:50 AM IST
- IndiGo's reported a widening loss to ₹1,583.34 crore for the September quarter due to higher fuel costs and foreign exchange loss
India's IndiGo airline is planning to 'wet lease' planes to meet the growing demand for air travel. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of IndiGo, has decided to opt for 'wet leasing' of the planes as the supply chain disruption might lead to delays in the delivery of new aircraft.