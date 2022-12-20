IndiGo makes a comeback in punctuality after seven months

Air India, which secured the most punctual airline title after years in October 2022 at 90.8% on-time performance, was second in November at 88.2%. It was followed by Vistara at 85.6%, AirAsia India at 75%, Alliance Air at 71.3%, and SpiceJet at 56.8%. GoFIRST, which has been facing shortage of engines, continued to be the least punctual airline for the third month in a row with the punctuality rate dropping further to 35.9% in November from 60.7% in October.