“As I mentioned, this is a landmark event in civil aviation, but I don’t think that we should look at the fine print in terms of narrow-body versus wide-body because it is a grey area. For example, the A321 has aeronautical range of roughly 3,800 km, A321 XLR’s up to 5,000 km. So, that provides you the bandwidth and range to be able to fly these aircraft internationally as well." “That said, it will eventually be up to IndiGo to take a decision, but I think they said somewhere that they are looking at wide-body aircraft. They have also leased a few wide-bodies that are already in operation," the minister said.

On Monday, the airline announced a deal to procure Airbus 320 (neo) family aircraft that includes Airbus 321 (neo) and Airbus 321 XLR, for $50 billion, according to the listing price, but the actual cost is likely to be lower due to bulk order discounts.

This order comes after Air India’s order of 470 aircraft, including wide-body planes, in February.

So far, IndiGo has not officially revealed its plan yet on acquiring wide-body planes, but may soon announce the details of the transaction.

According to Scindia, aviation sector in India has seen remarkable growth with 75% increase in the fleet size from 400 in 2014 to 700. He also unveiled the Centre’s plan of making India an international aviation hub. “Far too long, our hubs have been located outside our eastern borders and outside our western borders," he stated.

“We are working to create Delhi as our first hub, and I think that with the expansion of infrastructure, the expansion of our fleets, and the expansion of creating an international footprint in India, the Prime Minister’s dream of democratising civil aviation has now become a reality," he said.