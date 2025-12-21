IndiGo crisis rekindles questions over DGCA’s revolving-door leadership

Specialists head aviation regulators globally

The wisdom of a specialist leading DGCA has been made several times in the past including in a report commissioned on aviation safety more than 25 years ago. "This concern is not new. As far back as 1997, Air Marshal J.K. Seth, in a landmark report, underscored the need for an autonomous aviation regulator staffed by sector specialists,” said Amit Singh, CEO of aviation safety think tank, Safety Matters Foundation, and a former pilot. The Seth report was critical of several aspects of regulation in Indian aviation but its recommendations, including that of an independent regulator, were never implemented.