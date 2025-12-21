MUMBAI: The operational meltdown by IndiGo, India’s largest airline, in the first week of December has brought back to the fore the need for experienced specialists running the country's aviation regulator and not let it stay the revolving door for government bureaucrats at its helm.
IndiGo crisis rekindles questions over DGCA’s revolving-door leadership
SummaryWhile the Indigo cancellations seems to have been a case of mismanagement by the airline, the role of ministry of civil aviation and DGCA came under the lens for lapses.
