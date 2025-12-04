IndiGo meltdown explained: Tech glitch, crew shortage – Why 200+ flights were delayed? What did the airline reveal?

IndiGo Flight Disruptions: Confronted with more than 200 flight cancellations and delays, IndiGo issued a public mea culpa on Wednesday, 3 December, admitting “that IndiGo's operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise.”

The airline also incurred the investigative attention of aviation watch dog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who flagged the ‘crew and FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) constraints’ of IndiGo for the flight disruptions that upended passenger travel.

What triggered the mass cancellations at IndiGo on 3 December? IndiGo issued a public apology as operational chaos mounted, admitting “that IndiGo's operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise.”

IndiGo attributed the chaos to a convergence of unexpected challenges, stating that “a multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated.”

IndiGo added that it had launched “calibrated adjustments” to stabilise schedules and restore punctuality over the next 48 hours.

How widespread were the disruptions across India? The impact was national, hitting both metro airports and regional hubs:

Hyderabad A chaotic situation unfolded at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after IndiGo cancelled 19 departures and 21 arrivals. Nine flights had already been cancelled the previous day.

Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport saw 42 domestic cancellations, affecting services to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata and Lucknow.

Mumbai Airport authorities issued an advisory urging passengers to verify flight status before travel.

Kolkata IndiGo cancelled 10 flights amid severe crew shortages. An Airports Authority of India spokesperson confirmed the cancellation of five arrivals and five departures, with 85 flights delayed throughout the day.

Delayed arrivals included flights from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Patna and Goa.

Delayed departures included those bound for Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gaya, Patna, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.

Across the network, delays stretched for hours, leaving airport terminals overcrowded and social media overwhelmed with complaints.

Is IndiGo facing a pilot shortage? A Reuters report cited three airport officials and an IndiGo pilot who claimed that the airline is grappling with a pilot shortage linked to newly enforced fatigue-management regulations.

Updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), introduced on 1 July and 1 November, mandate longer rest periods for pilots to prevent fatigue — but have simultaneously complicated rostering for high-frequency airlines such as IndiGo.

IndiGo operates around 2,300 flights daily, making it the most exposed airline to crew availability constraints.

What did the DGCA say — and why is the regulator unhappy? The DGCA confirmed it is examining the disruptions and has demanded a detailed explanation from IndiGo.

In its statement, the regulator said: “IndiGo has been asked to report to DGCA, Headquarters, to present the facts leading to the current situation along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays & cancellations.”

The watchdog highlighted the scale of cancellations recorded in November:

1,232 total cancellations

755 due to crew and FDTL constraints

258 linked to airport/airspace restrictions

92 attributed to ATC system failures

127 due to other factors The DGCA added that many of these factors “lie beyond the operator’s direct control” but noted a steep decline in IndiGo’s On Time Performance — 67.7% in November, down from 84.1% in October.

How is IndiGo responding to restore normalcy? The airline said it has put in place a controlled, temporary adjustment of flight schedules to “normalize our operations and progressively recover our punctuality.”

It added: “Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilize as quickly as possible. Furthermore, the affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements to reach their destinations or refunds, as applicable.”

IndiGo urged passengers to check flight status before travelling:

Is IndiGo still facing delays on 4 December? According to news agency PTI, IndiGo is still facing nationwide flight delays and cancellations on 4 December. Visuals from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) showed the flight-information display boards amid the disruptions.