IndiGo names Pieter Elbers as new CEO; Ronojoy Dutta to leave firm by Sept

IndiGo names Pieter Elbers as new CEO; Ronojoy Dutta to leave firm by Sept

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta will leave the firm by September.
04:11 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • Former Air France-KLM CEO Pieter Elbers will head IndiGo, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta will leave the firm by September

Former Air France-KLM CEO Pieter Elbers will head IndiGo, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. His appointment as the Chief Executive Officer is expected to be effective from 1 October this year.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta will leave the firm by September.

“The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, May 18, 2022, has approved the appointment of Mr. Pieter Elbers as the Chief Executive Officer and as a Whole Time Director of the Company, subject to necessary regulatory and Shareholders' approvals," India's largest airline said in a statement.

“The Board has also taken note of the resignation of Mr. Ronojoy Dutta as the Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from September 30, 2022," the company said.