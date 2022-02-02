Indigo offers 10% discount on flight tickets for vaccinated flyers. How to avail

Budget carrier IndiGo launched ‘Vaxi Fare’ which can be availed by the vaccinated passengers travelling in the airline and located in India

Passengers travelling in IndiGo must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter - failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged. The offer is valid only when the passenger book a ticket on the IndiGo website.

How it works:

Step 1

Select Vaxi Fare

While entering your arrival and departure destination, choose the Vaxi Fare option.

Step 2

Make selection

First or second dose, select the one you’ve taken to proceed.

Step3

Choose preferred flight

Select your onward and return flight option and continue.

Step 4

Enter Beneficiary ID details

A valid beneficiary reference ID is mandatory. Add the details here.

Step 5

Booking complete

Vaxi Fare has been successfully applied, and your booking is complete.

Step 6

Must-carry

Passengers required to carry your COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or display your vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app, at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate. Failing which, boarding may be denied.

Vaccination discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from date of booking.

Passengers who have availed of the Offer at the time of booking shall be required to furnish a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or display their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile application, at the airport check-in counter/boarding gate, failing which they shall be required to immediately pay to IndiGo the then prevailing full fare for the relevant sector and the applicable change fee to avoid being denied boarding.

The Offer is applicable to one-way, round-trip and multi-city flights for domestic travel on select fare types. The Offer is however, not applicable to IndiGo’s group bookings.

