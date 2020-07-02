IndiGo offers 25% discount on flight tickets to doctors, nurses

NEW DELHI : India's largest domestic carrier IndiGo announced on Thursday that it will offer a 25% discount on its flight tickets to doctors and nurses till the end of this year.

The discount will be offered while booking through IndiGo's website, valid for sale and travel from 1 July, 2020 till 31 December, 2020, IndiGo said.

“The nurses and doctors will be required to provide valid hospital IDs at the time of check-in as a proof of their identity," the airline said in a statement.

The airline said it has taken the initiative because doctors and nurses are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Calling the aforementioned scheme as a “Tough Cookie" campaign, IndiGo said it will track the “Tough Cookie" journey to make it special at every step of the way, starting from a complementary cookie tin at check-in, welcome announcement at the boarding gate, special “Tough Cookie" sticker on the PPE and in-flight announcement giving them a warm welcome on-board.

According to aviation consultancy Capa, the domestic aviation industry is expected to incur losses of $3.0 billion to $3.6 billion in the June quarter due to the restrictions and diminishing travel appetite because of the pandemic.

Indian airlines are allowed to operate up to 45% of their total capacity on domestic routes.

Passenger loads continue to remain low in flights, the operations of which resumed on 25 May after a gap of two months.

71,471 passengers travelled on 785 flights on 1 July, said civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter on Thursday.

