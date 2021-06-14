Budget carrier IndiGo has started a flash sale in which the airline is offering flight tickets for ₹1,165 (all-inclusive) for domestic travel. Bookings for the 3-day sale period started on 12 June and will end today (14 June). IndiGo's ₹1165 offer is valid for travel between 1 August 2021 and 30 September 2021.

"This offer is made by InterGlobe Aviation Limited (“IndiGo"), to the customers booking IndiGo flights from Jun 12, 2021, up to 23:59 hours on Jun 14, 2021 (“Offer Period") for travel between Aug 1, 2021, till Sep 30, 2021," the airline mentioned on its website.

Starting flight ticket prices on some of the IndiGo routes include ₹1966 on Delhi-Bagdogra, ₹2478 on Delhi-Bhubaneswar, ₹2366 on Delhi-Guwahati, ₹1477 on Delhi-Jaipur, ₹2566 Delhi-Mumbai, ₹2966 Delhi-Bengaluru, ₹2375 Delhi-Hyderabad, ₹2,599 on Delhi-Mumbai, ₹2,266 on Delhi-Pune.

Without revealing the number of seats under the ₹1,165 offer, the budget carrier said ' limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.'

IndiGo ₹1,165 flight ticket offer can be availed through all channels during the offer period.

"The offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic network and cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion," the airline said.

The “change fee" will be waived off for any changes made to the travel date by the customer for their bookings made during the Offer Period, without any restrictions on the changed travel date. However, the Offer shall not apply in the event the customer cancels the booking or changes the sector, in which cases the “cancellation fee" will be chargeable at currently applicable rates.

Meanwhile, IndiGo is hoping to reach the pre-Covid level of overall traffic, both domestic and international, by the second quarter of next year, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta said in an interview with PTI.

The carrier is currently operating around 40 per cent and 30 per cent of its pre-Covid domestic and international flights, respectively, and it does not plan to lay off any employees this year, Dutta told PTI in an interview.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics