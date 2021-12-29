IndiGo offers flight tickets from 1122 in flash sale

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a special sale, offering flight tickets starting at ₹1122 (all-inclusive) for domestic flyers. The sale period for booking started on 27 December and will end on 31 December. The sale is valid on travel from January 15, 2022, to April 15, 2022, and passengers can avail of one free change under this offer if changed more than 3 days prior to departure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We heard about your travel plans for 2022! And we're celebrating with the best offers for you," IndiGo tweeted giving details about the special sale from its official Twitter handle.

Starting flight ticket prices on some of the IndiGo routes include ₹1669 on Delhi-Jaipur, ₹1724 Delhi-Leh, ₹1742 Delhi-Amritsar, ₹1922 Delhi-Varanasi, ₹1924 Delhi-Jammu, ₹2022 Delhi-Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Without revealing the number of seats under the ₹1,122 offer, the budget carrier said ' limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.'

IndiGo ₹1,122 flight ticket offer can be availed through all channels during the offer period.

This latest offer announced by IndiGo come just days after other airlines in India including SpiceJet Ltd, AirAsia India and GoFirst came out with offers.

SpiceJet has come up with a special sale, offering flight tickets starting at ₹1122 (all-inclusive) for domestic flyers. SpiceJet’s Wow Winter Sale offer will close on 30 December 2021. It is valid for travel between 15 January 2022 and 15 April 2022, the carrier mentioned on its website.

