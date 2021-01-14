IndiGo offers flight tickets from 877 in special sale

With the coronavirus vaccination drive set to kick in from Saturday (16 January), it's time to give wings to your travel plans. Budget carrier IndiGo has announced a five-day special sale on travel across its network within India, with fares starting at ₹877. India's biggest carrier's big fat sale offer will remain open till 17 January. IndiGo's discounted offer is valid for travel between 1 April and 30 September 2021.

"Enjoy a change/cancellation fee of ₹500 on the first change for travel during the travel period," the airline mentioned on its website.

You can get an additional cashback with HSBC and IndusInd Credit Cards.

HSBC offer: 5% cashback up to ₹750 on all fares using HSBC Credit Card. Min transaction - ₹3000. Offer valid on the IndiGo website and app.

IndusInd offer: 12% cashback up to ₹5000 on easy 12 months EMI using IndusInd Credit Card. Min transaction - ₹3000. Offer valid on the IndiGo website only.

SpiceJet is offering flight tickets starting at ₹899 for domestic flyers in its 'Book Befikar Sale!' The sale will close on 17 January 2021 and is valid for travel between 1 April 2021 and 30 September 2021.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo is planning to start new flights connecting Leh, Darbhanga, Agra, Kurnool, Bareilly, Durgapur and Rajkot from February onwards. "The airline plans to start flights connecting Leh and Darbhanga in February, followed by Kurnool and Agra in March, Bareilly and Durgapur in April and Rajkot in May 2021," the airline said in a press release.

IndiGo currently connects 61 domestic cities.