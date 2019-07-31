Budget carrier IndiGo has launched its 13th anniversary sale and is offering discounted fares on domestic and international routes. IndiGo is offering an all-inclusive fares starting from ₹999 and ₹3,499 for domestic and international flights respectively. Bookings for IndiGo's ₹999 and ₹3,499 offer started today (31 July) and will end on 4 August 2019. This offer is valid for travel between 15 August 2019 and 28 March 2020, IndiGo tweeted.

However the airline did not mention the number of seats up for grabs under its anniversary sale offer. "Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer’s subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo," the airline stated.

It’s our 13th anniversary, so, the treat is on us! With fares as low as INR999*, we want you all to hop in and join the celebration! Book now https://t.co/F7cUU4lCgB pic.twitter.com/lWkOGkK0Jk — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 31, 2019

The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period and at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than 28 March 2020, noted IndiGo.

Bookings for IndiGo's anniversary sale offer can be done through all channels during the offer period.

"This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. The offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings," IndiGo further mentioned on its website.

Passengers can avail cashback offers using Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards for domestic travel and Yes Bank credit cards for international travel, IndiGo said.

Meanwhile, IndiGo will start daily non-stop flights connecting Kolkata and Hanoi from 3 October making Vietnam's capital the 19th international destination for the airline. One-way fares start from ₹9,999.

Starting 14 August, IndiGo would also start daily non-stop flights on Delhi-Agartala and Delhi-Dibrugarh routes.

With its fleet of over 200 aircraft, IndiGo offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 55 domestic destinations and 17 international destinations.