IndiGo operated six special charter repatriation flights in June

NEW DELHI : InterGlobe Aviation Limited controlled IndiGo operated six special international charter flights since the beginning of June to repatriate more than 1000 stranded Indian nationals in countries like UAE, Oman and Maldives, the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The IndiGo flight 6E 9092 from Male to Delhi transferred a total of 171 passengers on June 03 and June 04; flight 6E 9174 from Dubai to Delhi brought back 170 Indian citizens on June 04. On June 05, flight 6E 9235 from Muscat to Lucknow and flight 6E 9972 from Muscat to Gaya transferred 167 and 166 passengers respectively and on June 06 an IndiGo flight transferred 177 passengers from Muscat to Kozhikode," IndiGo said in a statement.

"The repatriation flights assisted in seamless and safe return for a total 1,022 Indian citizens, including 170 from UAE, 342 from Maldives, and 510 from Muscat," it added.

These repatriation flights were special charter flights operated by the airline and not a part of the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission, which has been primarily operated by Air India Limited and its subsidiary Air India Express. The national carrier and its subsidiary flew in 66,831 passengers under first two phases of Vande Bharat Mission

"We will likely have several more charter repatriation flights throughout June," an IndiGo spokesperson said without elaborating on the countries some of these charter flights will be carried out of.

Mint had on 4 June reported that the Indian government is likely to rope in private airlines to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from various countries in the Middle East region under the next phase of government's flagship Vande Bharat Mission. All major airlines including IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet, and Vistara have offered their services to the government.

