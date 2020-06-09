IndiGo operated six special charter repatriation flights in June

"The IndiGo flight 6E 9092 from Male to Delhi transferred a total of 171 passengers on June 03 and June 04; flight 6E 9174 from Dubai to Delhi brought back 170 Indian citizens on June 04. On June 05, flight 6E 9235 from Muscat to Lucknow and flight 6E 9972 from Muscat to Gaya transferred 167 and 166 passengers respectively and on June 06 an IndiGo flight transferred 177 passengers from Muscat to Kozhikode," IndiGo said in a statement.