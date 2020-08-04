Home >Companies >News >IndiGo operates charter flight to repatriate 212 Indians from Russia

NEW DELHI : IndiGo said on Tuesday that it operated a passenger charter flight from Moscow to Amritsar to Kochi on Sunday, bringing back a total of 212 Indians from the Russian capital.

"The passengers who were mostly students flew home by the chartered flight en route Moscow - Amritsar - Kochi with the assistance of Embassy of India in Moscow, Russia and Nixtour India Private Limited," the airline said in a press release.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 amid the pandemic. However, special international charter flights, permitted by the Indian aviation regulator DGCA, have been operating as usual.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the pandemic.

