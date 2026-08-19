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Indigo Paints targets 25% annual growth as it puts market share ahead of margins

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
5 min read19 Aug 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Indigo is expanding in wood coatings and waterproofing, evaluating auto refinish and remains open to industrial coatings through acquisitions. (Pixabay)
Indigo is expanding in wood coatings and waterproofing, evaluating auto refinish and remains open to industrial coatings through acquisitions. (Pixabay)
Summary

Indigo Paints is targeting more than 25% annual revenue growth if the paints industry grows at 13-14%, as it steps up marketing and expands into new categories.

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Indigo Paints Ltd is putting growth ahead of margins as it steps up spending to win market share in India’s increasingly competitive paints market. Managing director Hemant Jalan is targeting more than 25% annual revenue growth if the industry expands at 13-14%.

Indigo Paints Ltd is putting growth ahead of margins as it steps up spending to win market share in India’s increasingly competitive paints market. Managing director Hemant Jalan is targeting more than 25% annual revenue growth if the industry expands at 13-14%.

The paint maker, which has about 3% of India’s decorative paints market, does not have a fixed market-share target. Instead, it aims to grow at least 10 percentage points faster than the industry, a pace Jalan said would allow it to steadily gain share.

The paint maker, which has about 3% of India’s decorative paints market, does not have a fixed market-share target. Instead, it aims to grow at least 10 percentage points faster than the industry, a pace Jalan said would allow it to steadily gain share.

“What is more important for a company of our size is to grow the top line aggressively,” Jalan said in an interview with Mint. “We are not very concerned about a 1 or 2% movement in the gross margin in either direction.”

That means Indigo Paints is prepared to accept some pressure on margins as it spends more on trade promotions and influencers. The company reported a gross margin of 44.6% in the April-June quarter of FY27, compared with an industry average of 41.5%, according to its recent investor presentation.

Also Read | Infra.Market eyes backdoor market entry via Shalimar Paints share swap deal

The shift comes as competition remains intense and paint makers navigate sharp swings in raw material prices. Indigo Paints had cut its marketing expenditure in the June quarter to conserve capital amid extreme volatility in raw-material prices and uncertainty over supplies. Its advertising and promotion spend fell to 4.3% of revenue from 6.8% in the year-earlier quarter.

Jalan said the money saved will be reinvested in subsequent quarters, with advertising and promotion spending for the full year expected to exceed last year’s level.

New bets, old constraints

The company is also looking beyond its traditional decorative paints portfolio to fuel growth. It is pushing into wood coatings and evaluating categories such as auto refinish, while its waterproofing business has already become a significant part of turnover following its acquisition of 51% stake in Apple Chemie India Private Limited two years ago. Last week, Indigo announced that it has increased its stake in the company to 62%.

Indigo Paints is also open to industrial coatings, although Jalan said any entry would likely have to come through an inorganic opportunity.

Jalan said the company is not looking to raise equity to fund its expansion, despite stepping up investments in growth.

The strategy comes as competitive intensity remains high, particularly with Birla Opus continuing to offer deep discounts. Jalan said the new entrant’s sales appear to have plateaued and that incumbent paint makers have not followed its discounting strategy.

“Price war between paint companies was actually never there,” he said.

Also Read | Why Q2 may be brighter for Berger Paints than Asian Paints

Jalan also cautioned against judging paint makers’ profitability based on a single quarter, given the sharp swings in raw-material prices in recent months. He expects margins to normalize once the impact of high-cost inventory works through.

For Indigo Paints, around 30% of sales come from highly differentiated products where the company has created a category and earns high margins, providing support to its overall gross margin.

“We model Indigo Paints to maintain industry leading growth led by market share expansion in FY27-28,” analysts at ICICI Securities wrote in a note dated 14 August. The company's strategy to increase expenditure on trade channels could likely strengthen its position in the market, they said.

For consumers, however, relief on paint prices may take longer. Jalan does not expect industry-wide price cuts before Diwali, although a reduction could follow if raw-material prices remain stable.

Jalan said Indigo Paints’ biggest disadvantage compared with larger peers such as Asian Paints and Berger Paints is its relatively smaller scale and younger brand. While these companies have been in the market for around a century, Indigo Paints has existed for about 25 years, with serious brand-building efforts beginning only in the last 12 years, he said.

The company was also bootstrapped and did not have access to external financing during its first 15 years, limiting its ability to spend aggressively on building the brand.

“The size, scale, or the lack of... even though we are now a well-known brand, of course, the brand equity cannot match that of companies that have existed for 100 years,” Jalan said.

Also Read | Asian Paints gets a fresh coat of hope in Q1, but margin worries linger

Succession in sight

Jalan, 68, said the company has been planning succession and that he has already stepped back from day-to-day operations, working only on strategy. Indigo Paints is building its next layer of leadership and could formally announce a chief executive officer—a post currently vacant—in the coming 12-18 months, he said.

Jalan himself plans to remain actively involved with the company “as long as my health permits,” he said. His son, Parag Jalan, a non-executive director on the company’s board, does not intend to take up an executive role.

The growth push comes as Indigo Paints’ stock has lagged the broader market since the beginning of 2026. The stock has lost over 3% during the period, compared with an over 4% decline in Asian Paints and a fall of nearly a tenth in the benchmark Sensex. The scrip traded at 1,147.95 on the BSE in early deals on Wednesday.

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Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndigo Paints targets 25% annual growth as it puts market share ahead of margins

Indigo Paints targets 25% annual growth as it puts market share ahead of margins

Dipali BankaNehal Chaliawala
5 min read19 Aug 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Indigo is expanding in wood coatings and waterproofing, evaluating auto refinish and remains open to industrial coatings through acquisitions. (Pixabay)
Indigo is expanding in wood coatings and waterproofing, evaluating auto refinish and remains open to industrial coatings through acquisitions. (Pixabay)
Summary

Indigo Paints is targeting more than 25% annual revenue growth if the paints industry grows at 13-14%, as it steps up marketing and expands into new categories.

Gift this article

Indigo Paints Ltd is putting growth ahead of margins as it steps up spending to win market share in India’s increasingly competitive paints market. Managing director Hemant Jalan is targeting more than 25% annual revenue growth if the industry expands at 13-14%.

Indigo Paints Ltd is putting growth ahead of margins as it steps up spending to win market share in India’s increasingly competitive paints market. Managing director Hemant Jalan is targeting more than 25% annual revenue growth if the industry expands at 13-14%.

The paint maker, which has about 3% of India’s decorative paints market, does not have a fixed market-share target. Instead, it aims to grow at least 10 percentage points faster than the industry, a pace Jalan said would allow it to steadily gain share.

The paint maker, which has about 3% of India’s decorative paints market, does not have a fixed market-share target. Instead, it aims to grow at least 10 percentage points faster than the industry, a pace Jalan said would allow it to steadily gain share.

“What is more important for a company of our size is to grow the top line aggressively,” Jalan said in an interview with Mint. “We are not very concerned about a 1 or 2% movement in the gross margin in either direction.”

That means Indigo Paints is prepared to accept some pressure on margins as it spends more on trade promotions and influencers. The company reported a gross margin of 44.6% in the April-June quarter of FY27, compared with an industry average of 41.5%, according to its recent investor presentation.

Also Read | Infra.Market eyes backdoor market entry via Shalimar Paints share swap deal

The shift comes as competition remains intense and paint makers navigate sharp swings in raw material prices. Indigo Paints had cut its marketing expenditure in the June quarter to conserve capital amid extreme volatility in raw-material prices and uncertainty over supplies. Its advertising and promotion spend fell to 4.3% of revenue from 6.8% in the year-earlier quarter.

Jalan said the money saved will be reinvested in subsequent quarters, with advertising and promotion spending for the full year expected to exceed last year’s level.

New bets, old constraints

The company is also looking beyond its traditional decorative paints portfolio to fuel growth. It is pushing into wood coatings and evaluating categories such as auto refinish, while its waterproofing business has already become a significant part of turnover following its acquisition of 51% stake in Apple Chemie India Private Limited two years ago. Last week, Indigo announced that it has increased its stake in the company to 62%.

Indigo Paints is also open to industrial coatings, although Jalan said any entry would likely have to come through an inorganic opportunity.

Jalan said the company is not looking to raise equity to fund its expansion, despite stepping up investments in growth.

The strategy comes as competitive intensity remains high, particularly with Birla Opus continuing to offer deep discounts. Jalan said the new entrant’s sales appear to have plateaued and that incumbent paint makers have not followed its discounting strategy.

“Price war between paint companies was actually never there,” he said.

Also Read | Why Q2 may be brighter for Berger Paints than Asian Paints

Jalan also cautioned against judging paint makers’ profitability based on a single quarter, given the sharp swings in raw-material prices in recent months. He expects margins to normalize once the impact of high-cost inventory works through.

For Indigo Paints, around 30% of sales come from highly differentiated products where the company has created a category and earns high margins, providing support to its overall gross margin.

“We model Indigo Paints to maintain industry leading growth led by market share expansion in FY27-28,” analysts at ICICI Securities wrote in a note dated 14 August. The company's strategy to increase expenditure on trade channels could likely strengthen its position in the market, they said.

For consumers, however, relief on paint prices may take longer. Jalan does not expect industry-wide price cuts before Diwali, although a reduction could follow if raw-material prices remain stable.

Jalan said Indigo Paints’ biggest disadvantage compared with larger peers such as Asian Paints and Berger Paints is its relatively smaller scale and younger brand. While these companies have been in the market for around a century, Indigo Paints has existed for about 25 years, with serious brand-building efforts beginning only in the last 12 years, he said.

The company was also bootstrapped and did not have access to external financing during its first 15 years, limiting its ability to spend aggressively on building the brand.

“The size, scale, or the lack of... even though we are now a well-known brand, of course, the brand equity cannot match that of companies that have existed for 100 years,” Jalan said.

Also Read | Asian Paints gets a fresh coat of hope in Q1, but margin worries linger

Succession in sight

Jalan, 68, said the company has been planning succession and that he has already stepped back from day-to-day operations, working only on strategy. Indigo Paints is building its next layer of leadership and could formally announce a chief executive officer—a post currently vacant—in the coming 12-18 months, he said.

Jalan himself plans to remain actively involved with the company “as long as my health permits,” he said. His son, Parag Jalan, a non-executive director on the company’s board, does not intend to take up an executive role.

The growth push comes as Indigo Paints’ stock has lagged the broader market since the beginning of 2026. The stock has lost over 3% during the period, compared with an over 4% decline in Asian Paints and a fall of nearly a tenth in the benchmark Sensex. The scrip traded at 1,147.95 on the BSE in early deals on Wednesday.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Nehal Chaliawala

Nehal chronicles India’s top conglomerates for Mint. From navigating the complexities of big-bang meRead more

rgers and large-scale fundraises to decoding high-profile recruitments and seemingly inexplicable corporate pivots, Nehal focuses on unpacking the long-term strategies of the country’s most influential business houses. He aims to provide readers with a clear-eyed view of how these corporate titans shape the broader Indian economy.<br><br>His professional journey began at The Economic Times in 2018, where he spent over five years before joining Mint in 2023. Over his career, he has tracked diverse sectors like automobiles, metals, cement, power, infrastructure, and renewable energy. He also keeps a close watch on the intricacies of corporate finance and corporate governance. This wide-ranging sectoral experience allows him to better understand India’s large conglomerates that sit at the confluence of these vital industries.<br><br>Nehal studied mechanical engineering from the Pune University and graduated with distinction in 2017. Driven by a passion for storytelling, he pivoted to journalism immediately after, attending the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. While his time in the newsroom has made him a healthy sceptic, his engineering roots keep him perpetually inquisitive about how things work—and why they fail.<br><br>He actively encourages readers to reach out for feedback, collaboration, or news tips. Nehal can be reached via LinkedIn or directly at nehal.chaliawala@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIndigo Paints targets 25% annual growth as it puts market share ahead of margins
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