Indigo partners with car rental company Urban Drive: All you need to know

Indigo partners with car rental company Urban Drive: All you need to know1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 12:57 PM IST
Indigo partners with Urban drive: The additional benefits of booking through this collaboration would be that the passengers will not have to pay any waiting or cancellation charges
New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has partnered with car rental company Urban Drive so that passengers can book self-driven and chauffeur driver services across 60 cities in India. Passengers can book this service using the airline's website.
"Through this collaboration, IndiGo customers will be able to book a chauffeur-driven cab service across 60 cities which are serving 42 airports on IndiGo domestic network: with options of hourly, intercity and airport transfer packages," it noted.
The additional benefits of booking through this collaboration would be that the passengers will not have to pay any waiting or cancellation charges for the service incase of delay or cancellation of their flights.
Here are three simples steps in which you can book this service
1) Booking: Pick your favourite car, time and place.
2) Doorstep: Get your car at your convenient location.
3) Enjoy drive: Fill the checklist and Enjoy your self drive
Meanwhile, the airline in December said it has reached 70 per cent of its pre-COVID capacity and is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights. India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
