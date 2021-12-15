IndiGo airlines, in partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Tuesday launched a co-branded credit card which allows customers to gain points that can be used to purchase tickets on its flights.

The credit card was launched by IndiGo chief commercial officer William Boulter and Kotak Mahindra Bank president for consumer assets Ambuj Chandna at the Delhi airport.

The Kotak IndiGo 'Ka-ching' credit card comes in two variants -- 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL, the airline said in a statement.

After the launch, Boulter said Kotak Mahindra Bank's customers will be delighted as travellers with this Ka-ching credit card.

In the statement, the airline said that as a part of welcome benefits, customers of the credit card will enjoy a complimentary air ticket worth up to ₹3,000.

The co-branded credit card will enable customers to accrue accelerated '6E Rewards' (points) on all spends that can be redeemed against the purchase of airline tickets anytime with no blackout dates, it mentioned.

Further, customers will have access to other special benefits on IndiGo, including discounted convenience fee, priority check-in, choice of seat and a complimentary meal, besides earning additional rewards on dining, shopping, transport, medical bill, utilities, fuel and other major categories, it noted.

"With travel taking off in a big way, we have partnered with IndiGo to help our customers go places with Ka-ching...The Kotak-IndiGo Credit Card is a valuable addition to our growing portfolio of cards and will be the preferred card in our customers' wallets," Chandna said.

