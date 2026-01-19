A penalty and a warning later, haze persists over IndiGo pilot hirings
Questions remain over whether IndiGo can realistically induct enough pilots to meet India’s staffing and flight duty norms, according to consultants and pilots.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) decision to impose a financial penalty and issue a warning to IndiGo chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers and chief operating officer (COO) Isidre Porqueras over the weekend has ended more than a month-long regulatory row with the country’s largest airline that was triggered by widespread flight cancellations early December.