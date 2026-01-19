A penalty and a warning later, haze persists over IndiGo pilot hirings

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) decision to impose a financial penalty and issue a warning to IndiGo chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers and chief operating officer (COO) Isidre Porqueras over the weekend has ended more than a month-long regulatory row with the country’s largest airline that was triggered by widespread flight cancellations early December.

While the move lifts the immediate regulatory overhang, questions remain over whether IndiGo can realistically induct enough pilots to meet India’s staffing and flight duty norms, according to four consultants and pilots.

In the first week of December, IndiGo had promised the aviation regulator that it would induct 158 pilots by 10 February. On 10 December, the regulator had asked the airline to curtail its winter schedule, or the proposed domestic flights, by at least 10%.

“You cannot add so many pilots in three months. It is practically impossible. Even if pilots are recruited, training and DGCA approvals take at least 60 days. Even expat pilots require long security clearances," said Amit Singh, a former pilot and CEO of Safety Matters Foundation, a Gurugram-based aviation safety education platform.

Sector experts have doubts over the hiring prospects and flagged the haze around it. “We still do not know if IndiGo will be hiring additional pilots to avoid a similar operational meltdown in the future. And if so, there is no clear roadmap for such hiring that has been made public. People are still in the dark," said Mark D. Martin, founder and CEO at Martin Consulting, an aviation safety advisory firm.

Documents submitted by IndiGo to the DGCA and reviewed by Mint show that the total crew availability, including pilots and co-pilots, was at 4,134 in October 2025. This rose to 4,575 in November but fell slightly to 4,551 in the following month. By 10 February, IndiGo plans to increase its pilot strength to 4,709. In total, the airline will add 68 captains and 90 first officers by 10 February. The airline has committed to hiring and upgrading a total of 300 captains and 600 junior first officers (co-pilots) by December.

“It takes at least seven to eight months to upgrade a co-pilot or first officer as a pilot," said captain C.S. Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots. "And if you are making a direct hire, then it is even longer to get a pilot since release clauses for serving pilots are quite watertight. In this backdrop, hiring a significant number of pilots before/by 10 February is a challenge."

In 2025, India’s civil aviation regulator had rolled out Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules to reduce pilot fatigue. The phased implementation started on 1 July 2025, with longer weekly rest periods and tighter night duty limits. The second set or final provisions were implemented from 1 November 2025. These norms cap duty hours, expand rest time and limit night flying to align with safety standards.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, has a 64% share of India’s domestic aviation market. This scale meant that over 4,500 flight cancellations in the first week of December disrupted a significant portion of the country’s scheduled air services, particularly as airlines adjusted operations following the rollout of the second phase of the tighter flight duty norms from 1 November. The massive disruption prompted the civil aviation ministry and the DGCA to launch an investigation.

In the ensuing weeks, ratings agencies flagged problems at the airline. Icra said it would “monitor continuity of senior leadership in the context of the show cause notices" issued by the DGCA to IndiGo's CEO and COO, and brokerages, including JM Financial, observed there could be leadership changes at the carrier.

Over the weekend, the four-member committee set up by the regulator, concluded that IndiGo did not have adequate preparation and imposed a ₹22 crore penalty. It also issued a warning to three senior executives of the carrier.

The penalty is not seen as adequate by many industry watchers.

“The amount of penalty is insignificant as compared to their balance sheet. I think it is a good thing that they just got the warning and since they improved the situation after the first week of December, it looks like many regulatory uncertainties and concerns are behind them now," said Gagan Dixit, aviation, chemicals, oil and gas analyst, at Elara Capital

“The fine is paltry and does not send the right message to an airline the size of IndiGo. Issues such as corrective measures to be taken up by IndiGo have not been addressed. The DGCA’s findings and recommendations also do not make it clear if there is a pilot shortage at the airline or not," said Martin.

Some executives also questioned the DGCA panel’s conclusions. “The report is a sham. It has just parroted what IndiGo has told earlier—that there were software issues. It is silent on pilot hiring and corrective measures. More stringent action in terms of penalties was expected too," said captain Randhawa. “If pilots can be grounded, why could the top brass at IndiGo not be suspended temporarily or even fined?" he asked.

IndiGo did not reply to emailed queries sent by Mint until press time.

Last month, IndiGo, which was also included in the or Sensex, gave a mid-quarter update, stating capacity growth measured in available seat kilometres, initially forecast to rise in the high-teens, is now expected to move within a high single-digit to early double-digit range. The passenger unit revenue, previously projected to be broadly flat to slightly higher, was anticipated to show a mid-single-digit decline.

IndiGo is set to declare its December quarter earnings on 22 January.