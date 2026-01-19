A penalty and a warning later, haze persists over IndiGo pilot hirings

Documents submitted by IndiGo to the DGCA and reviewed by Mint show that the total crew availability, including pilots and co-pilots, was at 4,134 in October 2025. This rose to 4,575 in November but fell slightly to 4,551 in the following month. By 10 February, IndiGo plans to increase its pilot strength to 4,709. In total, the airline will add 68 captains and 90 first officers by 10 February. The airline has committed to hiring and upgrading a total of 300 captains and 600 junior first officers (co-pilots) by December.