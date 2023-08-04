comScore
IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline, announced salary hikes for its pilots and cabin crew following a record net profit of 3,090 crore in Q1 2023-24. The performance review process for nearly 4,500 flight crew has begun, and the new salaries will be effective from October 1, an Economic Times report cited

With over 60% of India's domestic market share, the airline reported its highest-ever quarterly profit.

“While we regained and started to build our financial strength over this past year, we reviewed and reinstated salaries and allowances to pre-Covid levels. In the coming months, we will be working with our HR team towards enhancing the salaries of our flight crew. The revised salary structure will be effective October 1," the airline’s senior vice-president of flight operations Ashim Mitra said in a memo, as cited by ET.

After a profitable January-March quarter, the airline declared a 3% salary bonus for its crew, acknowledging their hard work and boosting motivation.

IndiGo posts record 3,090.6 crore profit in June quarter

IndiGo on Wednesday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of 3,090.6 crore in the June quarter, as tailwinds of strong operational performance and favourable market conditions bolstered the financials of the country's largest airline.

The carrier's parent, InterGlobe Aviation, also posted its highest-ever quarterly total income of 17,160.9 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal and also announced plans to set up a venture capital entity.

In a release, the airline said in the latest June quarter, it had the highest-ever quarterly profit of 3,090.6 crore and that "reflects strong operational performance, execution of our strategy and favourable market conditions".

Total income or revenues stood at 13,018.8 crore in the three months ended June 2022.

"We produced strong operational performance and welcomed the highest number of quarterly passengers which enabled us to generate the highest ever quarterly revenue and net profit for the quarter ended June 2023," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said

(With inputs from agencies and ET)

 

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST
