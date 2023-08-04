Indigo pilots, cabin crew to get salary hike, airline announces after record Q1 profit1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST
IndiGo announces salary hikes for pilots and cabin crew after reporting record net profit in Q1 2023-24.
IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline, announced salary hikes for its pilots and cabin crew following a record net profit of ₹3,090 crore in Q1 2023-24. The performance review process for nearly 4,500 flight crew has begun, and the new salaries will be effective from October 1, an Economic Times report cited