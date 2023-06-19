IndiGo places world's largest aviation order, how it is different from Air India's order. Explained6 min read 19 Jun 2023, 08:19 PM IST
IndiGo has purchased 500 A320 Family aircraft from Airbus, setting a new record for the largest single purchase agreement in commercial aviation
The year 2023 is already an eventful year for India's aviation industry as two of the country's airlines ordered the world's largest and second-largest order of passenger aircraft within a span of a few months. It was in the month of February that the Tata-owned Air India placed an order for 470 aircraft which was broken by another Indian carrier IndiGo which places a massive order for 500 passenger aircrafts with Airbus.
