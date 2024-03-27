IndiGo said that it will submit an incident report to the DGCA, as per the protocol.

An IndiGo plane hit a stationary Air India Express during taxi in Kolkata on Wednesday, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation off-rostered its pilots.

"DGCA off-rostered pilots of IndiGo airlines after IndiGo plane plane hits stationary Air India Express during taxi in Kolkata today," according to news agency ANI citing DGCA.

The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of IndiGo grazed one of Chennai-bound Air India Express aircraft which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at the Kolkata airport.

"The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further added that the aircraft has since returned to the bay following the incident.

The investigation is of the hit is underway, for which, the spokesperson said, the Air India Express is coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities.

The spokesperson also apologised to the guests for the inconvenience caused "due to external circumstances".

Terming it be a “minor graze", the IndiGo spokesperson said that the Darbhanga-bound flight has been delayed.

The IndiGo spokesperson also said that the aircraft that hit the other flight has been sent to the bay for inspection and necessary action.

“A minor graze between a taxiing IndiGo aircraft and that of another carrier was reported from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft returned to bay for inspection and necessary action, as per protocol. Consequently, IndiGo flight 6E 6152 between Kolkata and Darbhanga has been delayed," IndiGo said.

The airline also said that it has provided refreshments to all passengers of the delayed flight and have also arranged for an alternate aircraft “to minimise delay and inconvenience to the passengers".

IndiGo will also submit an incident report to the DGCA, according to the protocol.

“IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else. An incident report will be submitted to DGCA in due course, as per protocol," IndiGo spokesperson said.

