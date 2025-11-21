IndiGo plans ₹7,270 crore investment in subsidiary to purchase aviation assets

IndiGo Airlines on Friday announced that it has approved an investment of $820 million (approximately ₹7,270 crore) in its wholly-owned subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited, for aircraft acquisition.

The airline, in a filing with the exchange, said that the investment will be made through a combination of equity shares and 0.01% non-cumulative, optionally convertible, and redeemable preference shares (OCRPS), which will be distributed in one or more tranches.

“The Company will subscribe to equity shares of face value ₹10 per share of IndiGo IFSC aggregating to $770 million,” the filing read, while the airline will subscribe 0.01% OCRPS amounting to $50 million at a face value of ₹100 per share.

The funds raised by the subsidiary firm will be primarily used for the acquisition of aviation assets.

The airline said that it plans to shift towards a balanced ownership structure and explore diverse financing options.

“IndiGo has historically maintained a fleet structure predominantly reliant on operating leases. In recent years, the organisation has undertaken a strategic development towards a more balanced ownership structure and diversified forms of financing,” the airline said.

About IndiGo IFSC IndiGo IFSC was incorporated on October 12, 2023 under the Companies Act 2013 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Gift City, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The company recorded a turnover of ₹289.9 crore in the financial year 2025-26, a net profit of ₹11.1 crore, and a net worth of ₹413 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Recently, InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent, announced its September quarter results, reporting a net loss of ₹2,582 crore in Q2 compared to a loss of ₹987 crore in the same quarter last year.

The airline’s performance was affected by higher foreign exchange expenses, despite a 9.3% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹18,555 crore, driven by effective operational execution and optimised capacity management, as Mint reported on November 4.