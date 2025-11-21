IndiGo plans ₹7,270 crore investment in subsidiary to purchase aviation assets

IndiGo Airlines on Friday announced that it has approved an investment of $820 million (approximately ₹7,270 crore) in its wholly-owned subsidiary, InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC Private Limited, for aircraft acquisition.
The airline, in a filing with the exchange, said that the investment will be made through a combination of equity shares and 0.01% non-cumulative, optionally convertible, and redeemable preference shares (OCRPS), which will be distributed in one or more tranches.
“The Company will subscribe to equity shares of face value ₹10 per share of IndiGo IFSC aggregating to $770 million,” the filing read, while the airline will subscribe 0.01% OCRPS amounting to $50 million at a face value of ₹100 per share.
The funds raised by the subsidiary firm will be primarily used for the acquisition of aviation assets.
The airline said that it plans to shift towards a balanced ownership structure and explore diverse financing options.
“IndiGo has historically maintained a fleet structure predominantly reliant on operating leases. In recent years, the organisation has undertaken a strategic development towards a more balanced ownership structure and diversified forms of financing,” the airline said.
IndiGo IFSC was incorporated on October 12, 2023 under the Companies Act 2013 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in Gift City, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The company recorded a turnover of ₹289.9 crore in the financial year 2025-26, a net profit of ₹11.1 crore, and a net worth of ₹413 crore as of March 31, 2025.
Recently, InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent, announced its September quarter results, reporting a net loss of ₹2,582 crore in Q2 compared to a loss of ₹987 crore in the same quarter last year.
The airline’s performance was affected by higher foreign exchange expenses, despite a 9.3% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹18,555 crore, driven by effective operational execution and optimised capacity management, as Mint reported on November 4.
Speaking on the quarterly performance, Pieter Elbers, IndiGo CEO, said, "The year began with significant external challenges across the industry, but we saw stabilisation in July and a strong recovery through August and September. Looking ahead, we have scaled up our operational plans for the second half to meet demand and continue driving growth. With that we have nudged up our capacity guidance for the full financial year 2026 to early teens growth.”