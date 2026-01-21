IndiGo Q3 earnings preview: Flight cancellations cloud investor outlook
Abhishek Law , Dipali Banka 5 min read 21 Jan 2026, 10:57 am IST
Summary
IndiGo's Q3 earnings will be in focus on Thursday, with flight curtailments and a guidance revision keeping investors on edge.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi/Mumbai: As IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, announces its December-quarter earnings on Thursday, the focus will be on the operational disruptions last month that unsettled passengers, regulators, and investors alike.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story