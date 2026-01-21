IndiGo Q3 earnings preview: Flight cancellations cloud investor outlook

New Delhi/Mumbai: As IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, announces its December-quarter earnings on Thursday, the focus will be on the operational disruptions last month that unsettled passengers, regulators, and investors alike.

The airline, with 63% market share, cancelled about 4,500 flights in the first week of December as it scrambled to adjust schedules to comply with revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots. The disruption, which stranded hundreds of thousands of passengers, raised questions about IndiGo's market dominance.

Investor unease deepened after civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu vowed strict action as these flight cancellations disrupted travel plans and practically grounded the country’s aviation sector.

The likelihood of strict action, flight curtailments by the aviation regulator, and a guidance revision have kept investors on edge. Ratings agencies and sell-side analysts hinted at management changes further impacting investor sentiments.

Share price of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company that runs IndiGo, reflected this anxiety, falling 16% in the first two weeks of December, compared with a 2.6% drop in the benchmark index, the Sensex. On Wednesday, the stock was trading at ₹4,830, up 0.8%, in a largely weak market.

Concerns around the company's operations have eased. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) fined IndiGo and issued warnings to its top executives, stopping short of harsher penalties or directing any management-level changes.

With the regulatory overhang behind it, the focus has shifted to financial performance and management commentary, as chief executive officer Pieter Elbers and his leadership team prepare to face investors for the first time since the December disruptions.

Mint highlights five key points to watch when the Gurugram-based airline declares its third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Seasonal strength derailed

The December quarter is typically one of the strongest quarters for Indian airlines, driven by festive and holiday travel. This year, however, brokerages expect it to be among IndiGo’s weakest in recent years, as an operational meltdown, on top of softer airfares and higher costs, offsets seasonal demand.

The quarter “could turn out to be one of IndiGo’s worst earnings quarters", wrote analysts Jal Irani, Tanay Kotecha and Akshay Mane of Nuvama Institutional Equities in their note dated 7 January 2026.

Domestic air travel slowed sharply to 3% growth in Q3FY26 from 9% in Q3FY25, even as airfares fell around 1%, near a four-year low for December quarters, according to an Elara Securities report dated 8 January.

Management’s commentary on demand outlook will be important. “If airfares have been falling for the past two-three months, analysts will want to know the company’s outlook on demand over next few quarters," said Gagan Dixit, aviation analyst at Elara Securities.

"For example, in the March quarter, fares might appear lower due to the base effect from last year’s Kumbh Mela boom. But the bigger question is whether the company sees any broader macroeconomic weakness, similar to how Reliance mentioned a tough macro environment in Q3FY26," said Dixit.

Also Read | IndiGo crisis puts the spotlight back on bureaucrat-run DGCA

Revenue and profitability

At least three brokerage firms agree that Q3 is a painful quarter for the airline, with revenue growth slowing and profitability taking a sharp hit due to operational disruptions.

Nuvama Research expects this quarter to be one of IndiGo’s worst, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and rent (Ebitdar) falling by about 25% year- on-year. This is due to lower ticket prices, only a modest increase of around 10% in available seat kilometres (a measure of flight capacity), higher operating costs, and foreign exchange losses of about ₹1100 crore.

Costs related to implementing new pilot fatigue rules, including passenger refunds, accommodation, and vouchers, are seen around ₹830 crore for Q3. Nuvama expects Indigo's operating income at ₹2,324 crore in the quarter.

"Key monitorables for IndiGo’s December-quarter earnings will include any downward revision to capacity growth guidance following the DGCA-mandated schedule cuts, the extent of forex losses with the rupee hovering near ₹90 to the dollar, and higher operating costs linked to the December disruptions," said Karan Khanna, lead analyst - hotels, real estate, aviation, small & mid caps, Ambit Capital.

Elara Capital has estimated Indigo's Q3FY26 revenue at ₹2,278 crore.

Pilot hiring and FDTL rules

In early December, IndiGo assured the aviation regulator it would bring on board 158 new pilots by 10 February and ramp up to 900 by December 2026. Investors will be watching closely to see how the airline manages such an ambitious hiring plan. For now, the carrier has stated it has enough pilots to comply.

"Management will also need to clearly articulate how it plans to ensure full compliance with the revised flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms by the 10 February deadline without further flight cancellations, and what specific technology investments are being made to address the DGCA’s observations around software deficiencies and over-optimisation," Khanna of Ambit Capital said.

"While pilot hiring itself is unlikely to be a constraint, the reliance on expat pilots could push up costs."

Also Read | IndiGo assures DGCA of no flight cancellations from 10 February

Fleet size and international expansions

Analysts and investors will want an update on IndiGo’s fleet size and how many planes it added in the third quarter.

IndiGo received its first Airbus XLRI aircraft used in long-haul flights in the first week of January, a little later than the guidance of Elber’s December arrival. This is the first of the 40 ordered and will be used in the airline's upcoming non-stop services connecting Mumbai to Athens. Of the 40, 9 are expected to be delivered in CY26. Investors will watch out for the new international routes IndiGo will add in Europe and East Asia.

The resolution of grounded aircraft that still have Pratt & Whitney engines is something investors are also keenly watching. At least 40 of the aircraft remain grounded because of engine issues, the company’s management said in its earnings call after the 30 September results.

Outlook

IndiGo had lowered its quarterly guidance in December 2025 due to operational disruptions. InterGlobe Aviation, which is now part of the BSE-30 Sensex, said capacity growth, measured by available seat kilometres (ASK), which was earlier expected to rise in the high-teens, is now likely to remain in the high single-digit to early double-digit range.

Passenger revenue per available seat kilometre (PRASK), earlier guided to be broadly flat or slightly higher, was instead expected to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage. In this context, management commentary on any revision of FY26 guidance and its planning for the summer schedule will be crucial.