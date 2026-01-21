IndiGo Q3 earnings preview: Flight cancellations cloud investor outlook

IndiGo received its first Airbus XLRI aircraft used in long-haul flights in the first week of January, a little later than the guidance of Elber’s December arrival. This is the first of the 40 ordered and will be used in the airline's upcoming non-stop services connecting Mumbai to Athens. Of the 40, 9 are expected to be delivered in CY26. Investors will watch out for the new international routes IndiGo will add in Europe and East Asia.