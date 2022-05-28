Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  IndiGo Ranchi incident: DCGA imposes 5 lakh fine on airline for denying boy with special needs to board flight

IndiGo Ranchi incident: DCGA imposes 5 lakh fine on airline for denying boy with special needs to board flight

Indigo had denied boarding to a special child at the Ranchi airport on May 7
1 min read . 03:27 PM ISTLivemint

  • The competent authority in DGCA imposed a penalty of 5 lakh on the largest carrier in terms of market share, Indigo in the matter of the special child offloading case in Ranchi.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The competent authority in DGCA on Saturday imposed a penalty of 5 lakh on the largest carrier in terms of market share, Indigo in the matter of the special child offloading case in Ranchi.

The competent authority in DGCA on Saturday imposed a penalty of 5 lakh on the largest carrier in terms of market share, Indigo in the matter of the special child offloading case in Ranchi.

The Competent Authority in DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules, as per ANI tweet.

The Competent Authority in DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules, as per ANI tweet.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

DGCA said that based on the findings during the enquiry, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines through its authorised representative, in connection with special child offloading case in Ranchi.

The showcase notice was issued to Indigo earlier this month after a fact-finding committee observed that the airline staff barred a specially-abled child from boarding their flight at Ranchi airport on May 7 - which violated regulations.

DGCA had taken the action after the incident went viral on Twitter.

On May 7, an Indigo manager denied boarding to a child in their Ranchi-Hyderabad flight. The parents of the child also decided to not enter the flight. Other passengers who were present there took note of the incident and posted it online which went viral among citizens.

Later, CEO Ronojoy Dutta offered sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience. The airline also offered an electric wheelchair to the special child denied boarding, as a small token of appreciation.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The airline was allowed for personal hearings and written submission by May 26. Accordingly, the regulator had announced to take necessary actions.