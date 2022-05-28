This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
DGCA said that based on the findings during the enquiry, a show-cause notice was issued to IndiGo Airlines through its authorised representative, in connection with special child offloading case in Ranchi.
The showcase notice was issued to Indigo earlier this month after a fact-finding committee observed that the airline staff barred a specially-abled child from boarding their flight at Ranchi airport on May 7 - which violated regulations.
DGCA had taken the action after the incident went viral on Twitter.
On May 7, an Indigo manager denied boarding to a child in their Ranchi-Hyderabad flight. The parents of the child also decided to not enter the flight. Other passengers who were present there took note of the incident and posted it online which went viral among citizens.
Later, CEO Ronojoy Dutta offered sincere regrets to the affected family for the unfortunate experience. The airline also offered an electric wheelchair to the special child denied boarding, as a small token of appreciation.
The airline was allowed for personal hearings and written submission by May 26. Accordingly, the regulator had announced to take necessary actions.