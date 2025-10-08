IndiGo receives ₹20 lakh DGCA notice over pilot training compliance issue — Details here

India's largest airline, IndiGo's parent company and operator, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, disclosed that the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh, according to an exchange filing.

The BSE filing revealed that the company received the DGCA notice on 26 September 2025. However, the communication was made to the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

DGCA said that the company allegedly failed to use ‘qualified simulators’ for the training of its pilots in the Category C Aerodromes.

“Alleged failure to use qualified simulators for pilot training at Category C Aerodromes,” said the aviation regulator.

IndiGo said that the delay in the disclosure to the stock exchanges was ‘unintentional’ and caused due to an internal communication issue with the order.

“The delay in disclosure was unintentional and was caused due to a delay in internal communication of details pertaining to the order,” said IndiGo in its BSE filing.

What does IndiGo plan to do? IndiGo said that the company will be contesting against the DGCA order in front of the appropriate appellate authority for the ₹20 lakh demand for the alleged pilot training compliance issues.

“The Company is in the process of contesting this order before the appropriate appellate authority,” said IndiGo in its exchange filing.

IndiGo also disclosed that there will be no material or financial impact on the company's operations and other activities of the firm.

“There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company,” they said.

IndiGo Share Price Trend InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) share price closed 0.57% lower at ₹5,630.60 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹5,663.10 at the previous market close.

Shares of the airline operator have given stock market investors more than 311% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 22% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, IndiGo shares have jumped 22.52% in 2025, but the stock is down 1.16% in the last one-month period. The airline stock is trading 1.27% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

InterGlobe Aviation shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹6,225.05 on 18 August 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹3,778.50 on 28 October 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at more than ₹2.17 lakh crore as of the stock market session on 8 October 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee