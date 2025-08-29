IndiGo receives six-month approval to operate two Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Thursday, 28 August 2025, gave IndiGo its approval to operate the two Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines for a period of six months, reported the news agency PTI.

India's largest low-cost airline operator said it has received an extension of its ‘wet lease arrangement’ with Turkish Airlines, subject to the regulator's conditions.

A wet lease agreement is a type of leasing arrangement where the lessor supplies the aircraft, a complete cabin crew, and full insurance on the aircraft.

“We acknowledge the acceptance of IndiGo's request for extension to its wet lease arrangement with Turkish Airlines, subject to conditions laid down by the regulator,” the company said in an official statement, according to the agency report.

Extension details The extended lease agreement comes three months after DGCA approved a one-time final extension of three months to IndiGo, permitting the airline to operate the Turkish Airline-owned till 31 August 2025.

According to the agency report, the regulator asked the airline not to ask for further extension for the lease agreement.

The aviation regulator's move comes against the backdrop of Turkey supporting Pakistan while condemning India on the strikes into the terrorist camps in Operation Sindoor earlier this year after the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a Reuters report citing a person aware of the development, IndiGo's extended lease agreement with Turkish Airlines is scheduled to expire on 28 February 2026.

Benefits of the lease extension The airline also said that the extension to the Turkish Airlines wet lease comes at a time when the aviation sector is expected to cut losses due to geopolitical restrictions.

“This approval comes at a crucial time and will help mitigate losses to the Indian aviation due to geopolitical restrictions, and greatly benefitting Indian travellers during the peak travel season by ensuring a seamless, direct connection to Istanbul and points beyond,” the airline said in a statement, according to the agency report.

The two Boeing 777-300 ER leases are set to expire on 31 August 2025, as IndiGo plans to use the aircraft to operate direct flight routes from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul.

IndiGo also said that the extension provides much-needed continuity and stability in operations allowing the airline operator to better serve with the rising demand for international travel in the industry.

