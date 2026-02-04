IndiGo reduces Manchester, London flights, to suspend Copenhagen services - check schedule here

IndiGo has announced multiple changes in its long-haul flight schedule, including suspending services to Copenhagen from 17 February, as the airline grapples with external operational constraints.

The budget carrier also said it will scale back services on the Delhi–London Heathrow and Delhi–Manchester routes as part of the adjustments.

Which flights could be affected? The flights to and from Copenhagen (Denmark) will be suspended from 17 February till further notice. Currently, the airline operates services between Mumbai and Copenhagen three times a week.

From 7 February, the carrier will reduce its Delhi–Manchester services to four times a week from the current five. On this route, the number of flights will be cut to three times per week from 19 February.

Further, Delhi-London Heathrow services will be cut to four from five per week for the current winter schedule starting from 9 February, said IndiGo.

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure (Timings in local time zone) Arrival(Timings in local time zone) Delhi – Manchester 6E 0033 Monday, Thursday, Sunday 03:05 09:15 Manchester – Delhi 6E 0034 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:15 03:45 (+1) Mumbai – Manchester 6E 0031 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday 03:55 09:15 Manchester – Mumbai 6E 0032 Monday, Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday 11:40 03:10 (+1 Delhi – London Heathrow 6E 0003 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 09:40 14:55 London Heathrow – Delhi 6E 0004 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 17:15 08:15 (+1)

In a statement, the airline said its wide-body operations have faced external operational constraints, including continuously changing airspace restrictions due to geopolitical circumstances and congestion at airports in India and abroad.

Why are the services impacted– what did IndiGo say? IndiGo said the measures are being taken to avoid inconvenience to passengers due to misconnections and cascading delays.

“Recently, IndiGo’s widebody operation has faced external operational constraints; continuously changing airspace constraints due to geo-political circumstances, congestion at airports both in India and abroad. These factors significantly increased flight and block times causing strain over the airline’s 787-9 schedule that is operated with six wide-body aircraft,” IndiGo said in its statement.

“With the objective of avoiding inconvenience to customers due to misconnections and cascading delays, IndiGo has decided to take some immediate measures to restore operational reliability in terms of on-time performance for its widebody operation,” the airline added.

In March 2025, the airline started the wide-body project and decided to take six Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic Airways on damp-lease.

"This project was set up as an intermediate solution for global expansion and a precursor to IndiGo's own A350-900 wide-body inductions in early 2028, to gradually upgrade the airline's internal capabilities for the larger expansion in future," the statement said.

IndiGo cancels flights to and from Tashkent, Baku On Tuesday, 3 February, IndiGo said it has cancelled flights to and from Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Baku (Azerbaijan) till 28 February.

Earlier, the services to these cities were cancelled till 11 February due to the prevailing situation in Iran.

Tensions have escalated between Iran and the United States, and there are apprehensions that the situation could result in a military conflict.

"As the situation continues to evolve, our plans remain under regular review," the airline said in a post on X on Tuesday.

For these destinations, the airline flies over the Iranian airspace, and due to the current situation, it is avoiding the region.

Flights from these cities to India typically take around six to seven hours. IndiGo operates flights on these routes with the A320neo aircraft – which have limited range and fuel capacity, making it difficult to operate longer alternative routings.

