IndiGo relinquishes over 700 slots at domestic airports after 10% cut in winter flight program

IndiGo, the leading carrier, has relinquished more than 700 slots at various domestic airports following a 10 percent reduction in its winter flight program mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in early December, reported news agency ANI.

This regulatory intervention followed a period of extensive operational instability.

Airport slots represent specific time intervals granted to carriers for arrivals and departures at high-traffic airfields. These allocations are vital for the synchronization of flight timings and overall logistical effectiveness.

The surrender of these slots, spanning the first quarter of 2026, results from a DGCA order intended to mitigate persistent short-notice cancellations and re-establish consistency within IndiGo's network. The airline, which usually manages 2,200 flights every day, was compelled to scale back operations after significant service interruptions occurred in December 2025.

IndiGo has provided the Ministry of Civil Aviation with a comprehensive list of more than 700 vacated slots, which were abandoned after the winter domestic schedule was officially truncated late last year, the report ANI said.

In response, the ministry has invited other airlines to submit requests for operating domestic flights on these newly available slots, the report added.

Regarding the reallocation of these windows, the Ministry intends to ensure that the surrendered capacity does not sit idle. Priority will be directed toward competing airlines that can prove genuine resource availability — including extra aircraft, flight crews, ground handling gear, and technical engineers — rather than those simply moving around current flight paths.

According to Ministry guidelines, carriers are required to provide proof of operational readiness; otherwise, any granted slots will be revoked.

Furthermore, airlines are prohibited from cutting existing routes or connectivity just to take advantage of the newly available slots.

The DGCA’s restrictive measures were a response to severe passenger dissatisfaction triggered by delays and cancellations during the early winter months. The regulator's strategy aims to forestall further volatility and mandate stricter schedule compliance.

Between December 3 and 5 last year, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and 1,852 flights were delayed, impacting over 3 lakh passengers at airports across the country.

The civil aviation ministry's communication said the committee on redistribution of the vacated IndiGo slots held its first meeting on January 13, wherein the process and principles for redistribution were discussed.

Between December 3 and 5 last year, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and 1,852 flights were delayed, impacting over 3 lakh passengers at airports across the country.

The civil aviation ministry's communication said the committee on redistribution of the vacated IndiGo slots held its first meeting on January 13, wherein the process and principles for redistribution were discussed.