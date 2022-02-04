NEW DELHI : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India’s top domestic airline IndiGo, on Friday reported its first quarterly profit in nearly two-years during the recently concluded December quarter on the back of a steady rise in passenger traffic, revenues and yields during the period.

The company reported a consolidated profit of ₹129.80 crore in the three months ended 31 December. It had reported losses of ₹1,435.66 crore in the three months ended 30 September and ₹620.14 crore during the year ago period, respectively.

The airline had last reported a profit of ₹495.97 crore during the quarter ending in December 2019.

On Friday, in a stock exchange notification, IndiGo also announced the appointment of co-founder and promoter, Rahul Bhatia, as the Managing Director for a period of five years effective from 4 February, 2022.

Bhatia will however not draw any remuneration during this tenure.

Meanwhile, during the recently concluded December quarter, fuel costs nearly tripled to ₹3,269.30 crore from the year-ago period. Overall, total costs however jumped only 62% to ₹9,346.62 crore during the same period.

Consolidated net revenue grew 84% from the year-earlier to ₹9,480.078 crore in the quarter ending December 2021. This was driven by a 66% rise in the airline's revenue from operations to ₹9,294.80 crore.

A Bloomberg poll had estimated IndiGo's latest quarterly net consolidated profit at ₹95.15 crore on the back of a consolidated operational revenue of ₹8,414 crore.

The airline's financials and yields rose sharply during the quarter as people wanted to travel, and there was a pent-up demand, said IndiGo’s chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta in a post result call to analysts.

Passenger demand fell after 15 December, and has been recovering since the third week of January (2022), Dutta said.

"Things are slowly getting better," he added.

IndiGo's financial performance was aided by the government's decision to allow airlines to operate at their full pre-covid capacity from 18 October 2021. The government had since May 2020 imposed a cap on domestic airline capacity as a preventive measure to contain the pandemic.

"Domestic passenger traffic has grown particularly in smaller cities. We see a lot of revenue strength there," Dutta said in the analyst call.

"At the same time, international is performing better than it did before covid in terms of absolute yields and margins although the capacity is restricted. As capacity opens up, we don't expect to get such high yields," he added.

At the end of 31 December, IndiGo had a total cash balance of ₹17,318.90 crore while the airline's total debt (including the capitalized operating lease liability) stood at ₹35,153.40 crore.

The airline's fleet, which comprised 283 aircraft including 56 A320ceos, 140 A320neos, 52 A321neos and 35 ATRs, operated a peak of 1,574 daily flights, including non-scheduled flights, during the quarter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.