IndiGo posts record profit for Q4 as air travel booms

IndiGo posts record profit for Q4 as air travel booms2 min read . Updated: 19 May 2023, 12:26 AM IST
Total income during the quarter rose 78% from a year earlier to ₹14,600 crore, the low-fare airline said, citing robust demand and high other income, including interest income on savings, compensation from engine makers and viability-gap funding received from the government
New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates India’s largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported profit of ₹919.2 crore, a record for the March quarter, as air travel boomed.
