Of this, the airline plans to raise at least ₹2,000 crore from the sale and lease back (SLB) of aircraft it currently owns, 12 ATRs and three A320ceo aircraft, respectively, Pande said adding that the remaining ₹3,000- ₹4,000 crore will be come from benefits accrued from supplementary rentals, renegotiated contracts with vendors, and other cost cutting measures. He, however, didn't elaborate on the time frame.