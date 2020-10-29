IndiGo Q2 result: Net loss widens to 1,195 crore, revenue dives 65%

NEW DELHI : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India’s largest budget airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported third consecutive quarterly loss due to muted demand and covid-induced travel restrictions.

IndiGo reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,195 crore during the July to September quarter (Q2) as compared to a loss of ₹1,062 crore during the year ago period.

The airline's total revenue fell by 64.5% during the period under review to ₹3,029 crore.

IndiGo's latest quarterly results beat street estimates, carried out by Bloomberg, which had pegged the airline's consolidated revenue at ₹2,635.90 crore and losses at ₹1,604.80 crore.

The airline's expenses however dropped by 55.9% to ₹4,224 crore during the July-September 2020 period as operated flights at about 30-45% of pre-covid capacity.

At present, domestic airlines are allowed to operate upto 60% of its capacity due to the covid-19 pandemic. The government plans to extend this cap to 75% in the near future.

At the end of 30 September, IndiGo had a total cash balance of ₹17,931.8 crore comprising ₹6,973.4 crore of free cash and ₹10958.4 crore of restricted cash.

The airline's net debt stood at ₹25,419.4 crore on 30 September, up 28.1% from the year-ago period.

