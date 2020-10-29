Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >IndiGo Q2 result: Net loss widens to 1,195 crore, revenue dives 65%
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

IndiGo Q2 result: Net loss widens to 1,195 crore, revenue dives 65%

1 min read . 04:23 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • At the end of 30 September, IndiGo had a total cash balance of 17,931.8 crore comprising 6,973.4 crore of free cash and 10958.4 crore of restricted cash

NEW DELHI : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India’s largest budget airline IndiGo, on Thursday reported third consecutive quarterly loss due to muted demand and covid-induced travel restrictions.

IndiGo reported a consolidated net loss of 1,195 crore during the July to September quarter (Q2) as compared to a loss of 1,062 crore during the year ago period.

The airline's total revenue fell by 64.5% during the period under review to 3,029 crore.

IndiGo's latest quarterly results beat street estimates, carried out by Bloomberg, which had pegged the airline's consolidated revenue at 2,635.90 crore and losses at 1,604.80 crore.

The airline's expenses however dropped by 55.9% to 4,224 crore during the July-September 2020 period as operated flights at about 30-45% of pre-covid capacity.

At present, domestic airlines are allowed to operate upto 60% of its capacity due to the covid-19 pandemic. The government plans to extend this cap to 75% in the near future.

At the end of 30 September, IndiGo had a total cash balance of 17,931.8 crore comprising 6,973.4 crore of free cash and 10958.4 crore of restricted cash.

The airline's net debt stood at 25,419.4 crore on 30 September, up 28.1% from the year-ago period.

