Budget carrier IndiGo Airlines has resumed the daily flight service between Chandigarh and Jaipur after a gap of about four months. The Chandigarh-Jaipur flight service was suspended in the month of March due to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country.

Timings of Chandigarh-Jaipur IndiGo flight

The Indigo flight will leave Jaipur at 5.25pm to reach Chandigarh at 7pm and depart at 7.20pm to arrive in Jaipur by 8.55pm.

Ajay Bhardwaj, chief executive officer of the airport said“With lifting of Covid restrictions, the airport’s footfall has increased from 3,000 to 5,400 a day. Currently, 28 flights are operational and the number will increase further shortly," according to Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh in eastern Assam is now connected with Manipur capital Imphal. Indigo flight 6E 7948 will connect Kolkata and Imphal with Dibrugarh, daily. It will take around 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach Imphal from Dibrugarh.

The domestic carrier started the flight on Monday under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), an official statement said.

Dibrugarh already has flights to Agartala (Tripura) and Dimapur (Nagaland), besides Guwahati.

This is the third flight under the RCS to start its operations from Dibrugarh.

IndiGo has also started flight operations from the Darbhanga airport in Bihar to expand its regional presence.

The first flight of IndiGo came from Kolkata and landed at the Darbhanga at around 2.30 pm. After spending an hour at the airport, the aircraft then returned to Kolkata.

"Darbhanga will now be connected to IndiGo's network through nonstop services to Hyderabad and Kolkata," the airline's statement noted.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to expand our regional presence and begin operations from cultural land of Darbhanga, Bihar."

