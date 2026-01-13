IndiGo ‘Sail into 2026’ Sale: Domestic flight ticket price from ₹1,499 — Check key dates, routes, offer details here

India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, announced that the company had launched a ‘Sail into 2026’ sale for its domestic and international passengers with flight prices starting from as low as ₹1,499 for certain routes, according to the official announcement.

As per the official release, IndiGo flights will be available for travellers starting from ₹1,499 and international fares from ₹4,499. IndiGoStretch fares on select domestic routes will be starting from ₹9,999.

The offer will be open for booking from Monday, 13 January 2026, and is scheduled to close on 16 January 2026. Travellers will be able to book their tickets for travel between 20 January 2026 and 30 April 2026.

“The offer is valid on bookings made at least seven days prior to departure and is available across all booking channels,” the company said in its recent release.

Eligibility criteria For passengers to avail this offer, the IndiGo flight has to be non-stop, multi-city and connecting flights and not any codeshare flights.

The offer will only be valid for one-way flights and round-trip bookings.

The company also said that the offer will be subject to limited availability, and the special ticket prices will be provided to customers based on availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.

The offer cannot be clubbed with any other scheme, promotion, or offer offered by IndiGo.

The offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, non-refundable, and non-redeemable for cash.

The offer will not be valid for group bookings.

The airline reserves the right to extend, withdraw, terminate or modify this offer at any time without further notice. Route-wise flight prices (Domestic) 1. Pune to Vadodara: IndiGo flight is ₹1,499 (one-way).

2. Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: IndiGo flight is ₹1,499 (one-way).

3. Calicut to Chennai: IndiGo flight is ₹1,499 (one-way).

4. Cochin to Chennai: IndiGo flight is ₹1,499 (one-way).

5. Chennai to Cochin: IndiGo flight is ₹1,499 (one-way).

6. Delhi to Gwalior: IndiGo flight is ₹1,499 (one-way).

7. Varanasi to Khajuraho: IndiGo flight is ₹1,499 (one-way).

8. Chennai to Visakhapatnam: IndiGo flight is ₹1,499 (one-way).

9. Pune to Surat: IndiGo flight is ₹1,499 (one-way).

Route-wise flight prices (International) 1. Delhi to Dhaka: IndiGo flight price is ₹4,499 (one-way).

2. Delhi to Kathmandu: IndiGo flight price is ₹4,499 (one-way).

3. Mumbai to Dhaka: IndiGo flight price is ₹4,499 (one-way).

4. Kolkata to Dhaka: IndiGo flight price is ₹4,499 (one-way).

5. Hyderabad to Dhaka: IndiGo flight price is ₹4,499 (one-way).

6. Chennai to Dhaka: IndiGo flight price is ₹5,499 (one-way).

7. Ras Al Khaimah (UAE) to Mumbai: IndiGo flight price is ₹5,999 (one-way).

8. Chennai to Colombo: IndiGo flight price is ₹5,999 (one-way).

9. Kuwait to Cochin: IndiGo flight price is ₹6,499 (one-way).

10. Dhaka to Kolkata: IndiGo flight price is ₹6,499 (one-way).

11. Mumbai to Kathmandu: IndiGo flight price is ₹5,999 (one-way).

12. Dammam to Lucknow: IndiGo flight price is ₹6,699 (one-way).

13. Fujairah to Kannur: IndiGo flight price is ₹6,799 (one-way).

14. Muscat to Mumbai: IndiGo flight price is ₹6,899 (one-way).

15. Ras Al Khaimah to Cochin: IndiGo flight price is ₹6,899 (one-way).

16. Abu Dhabi to Kannur: IndiGo flight price is ₹7,299 (one-way).

17. Dammam to Delhi: IndiGo flight price is ₹7,399 (one-way).

18. Fujairah to Mumbai: IndiGo flight price is ₹7,499 (one-way).

19. Abu Dhabi to Mangaluru: IndiGo flight price is ₹7,799 (one-way).

20. Abu Dhabi to Cochin: IndiGo flight price is ₹7,799 (one-way).

21. Muscat to Cochin: IndiGo flight price is ₹7,899 (one-way).

22. Muscat to Hyderabad: IndiGo flight price is ₹7,799 (one-way).