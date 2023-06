New Delhi: India's largest airline IndiGo has said it is not aware of any plans of co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's family to sell stake in the airline.

"We would like to state that the company has not received any such information nor has the company been made aware by the co-founder of their intention to sell their stake," InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, told the stock exchanges in a clarification.

The company was asked to clarify on a news report which stated that the family of Gangwal is likely to sell a 5-8% stake in the Indian airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd for over $900 million.

In September 2022, Gangwal and his family had sold 2.8% stake or 1.08 crore shares in InterGlobe Aviation through a block deal via two separate transactions. In February, Sobha Gangwal had cut her stake in the company by over 4%.

In February 2022, Gangwal resigned from the board as non-executive, non-independent director. The company's board had then unanimously approved the appointment of its co-founder Rahul Bhatia as the managing director.

“I have been a long-term shareholder in the company for more than 15 years and it's only natural to someday think about diversifying one's holdings," Gangwal had said in his resignation letter.

He had added that his current intention is to gradually reduce equity stake in the company over the next five-plus years.

While new investors should benefit from the potential future growth in the company's share price, a gradual reduction of my stake should also allow me to benefit from some of the upside, Gangwal had said.

Sometime in the future, I might consider participating again as board member, he had said.

Gangwal co-founded IndiGo with Bhatia in 2005. IndiGo is now the largest airline in India with a fleet of over 300 aircraft, cornering a 57.5% market share in domestic air traffic.

As of March 31, the two promoters held 67.86% compared with 74.93% in March 2019, and the public shareholding stands at 32.14% against 25.07% in March 2019.

Bhatia and his associates hold the highest stake in the company at 38.14 %, followed by Gangwal and his associates at 29.72 %. In March 2019, Bhatia and his associates held 38.26%, while Gangwal and his associates held 36.68%.

The two promoters were involved in a legal battle since July 2019 over allegations related to corporate governance.