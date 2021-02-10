IndiGo, Sebi settle over Gangwal case

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates budget carrier IndiGo, has paid ₹2.10 crore to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to settle IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s complaints of related-party transactions and violation of corporate governance norms.

In his July 2019 complaints, following a falling-out with co-founder Rahul Bhatia, Gangwal also alleged that InterGlobe failed to inform the IndiGo board of important information in a timely manner.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

He also accused InterGlobe of making misrepresentations in IndiGo’s share sale documents of 16 October 2015 and failing to make timely disclosure of information that could affect the market, according to a Sebi notification on its website on Tuesday.

After Gangwal’s complaints, Sebi sent a notice to IndiGo on 10 November.

“Pending adjudication proceedings, the noticee (InterGlobe Aviation) proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against it, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order and filed a settlement application dated 23 December 2020," the Sebi order said.

Sebi, which had appointed an adjudicating officer in May 2020 to enquire into the matter, has disposed of the proceedings initiated against the airline.

Gangwal complained of related-party transactions between the airline and another promoter group, InterGlobe Enterprise Pvt. Ltd (IGE) Group, which is helmed by Bhatia, among others.

Sebi also said InterGlobe failed to communicate the findings of a report by EY, engaged to review related-party transactions (RPTs) between the airline and IGE Group, to the board’s audit committee.

It added that the regulator had issued a show-cause notice to InterGlobe Aviation on 10 November 2020 over several allegations. “The findings of the EY report was communicated to board members by the chairman in the board meeting dated 4 March 2019," the Sebi order said.

“The EY report inter alia contained important information regarding an independent analysis of the RPTs undertaken by the noticee (IndiGo). Such information was necessary for the board of directors in order to fulfil their responsibilities," the order noted.

A spokesperson of InterGlobe Aviation declined to comment. A spokesperson for IGE Group didn’t respond to a text message. Rakesh Gangwal didn’t respond to a phone call and a text message.

In July 2019, Gangwal sought the regulator’s intervention to curb alleged governance violations by InterGlobe Aviation and Bhatia. The charges were then denied by Bhatia, who accused Gangwal of trying to dilute the controlling rights of his holding company IGE in the low-fare carrier IndiGo.

Bhatia also submitted an arbitration request against Rakesh Gangwal Group, which comprises Gangwal, the Chinkerpoo Family Trust and Shobha Gangwal, at the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA).

“I don’t think the Sebi order (on settlement) will lead to any peace between Gangwal and Bhatia," said Anil Singhvi, founder of proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) “However, the current truce (between promoters) due to the pandemic is good for the shareholders."

View Full Image IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia.ramesh pathania/mint

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via