NEW DELHI : InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates country's largest domestic airline, on Wednesday said that the airline has seen a 15-20% decline in bookings during the last few weeks, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the airline said in a statement.

The airline further said that it expects its quarterly earnings to be materially impacted because of Covid-19 outbreak

"In addition, the rupee has also depreciated sharply which will have an adverse impact on our dollar denominated liabilities primarily on account of capitalized operating leases," the airline added.

IndiGo has suspended its operations to China and Hong Kong in January and February, respectively. It has recently also temporary restricted in operating to Doha, after such an order issued by Qatar as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

"We cancelled our flights to China and Hong Kong and reduced frequency to certain other Southeast Asia markets. This capacity was redeployed in other markets without having a material impact on our revenues," the airline added in the statement.

Aviation consultancy firm CAPA India had in a December report estimated that IndiGo would post a record full-year profit of $70-90 million during 2019-20. However, this estimation didn't take into account the outbreak of Covid-19.

