IndiGo, India’s largest airline, has selected CFM International Inc. engines to power its fleet of 310 new Airbus aircraft.

IndiGo has selected CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines for its fleet of 310 new Airbus A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR aircraft, according to a company statement Friday. The pact includes 620 new installed engines and associated spare engines, as well as a long-term, multi-year service agreement. The engines for A320neo family aircraft will be delivered from 2023 onwards.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with CFM for our next batch of Airbus A320neo, A321neo and A321 XLR aircraft," said Riyaz Peermohamed, chief aircraft acquisition and financing officer of IndiGo. “The introduction of the CFM LEAP engines in our fleet will allow us to maintain our strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency."

